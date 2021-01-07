Healthy Winter Recipes Made With Cauliflower

During the cold winter months, everyone is looking for meals that are both healthy and filling. It’s important to get lots of veggies to keep your immune system high during cold and flu season, but it’s also important to have meals that are filling and satisfying to help keep you warm during the cold winter nights.

Luckily, the brand CAULIPOWER has created tons of new culinary options by replacing flour and other starches with cauliflower. Not only does this cut down on wasted calories and refined carbs, but it also adds a good dose of fiber. Here are some excellent winter recipes to keep you healthy and satisfied!

Pumpkin Pizza

Vegetarian ~ Gluten-Free ~ Wheat-Free

Pumpkin is awesome for many reasons, but two of the main ones are that it retains its vitamin-packed nutrition even through the canning process, and also that it pairs well with anything sweet. That means pumpkin is perfect for creating a delicious sweet treat that contains a heaping dose of Vitamin A to go along with it! Better yet, this recipe replaces the cream of most pumpkin pies with yogurt, leading to a leaner, protein-packed dish.

Ingredients:

1 Cauliflower Pizza Crust (CAULIPOWER is the most widely available brand, but any high-quality cauliflower pizza crust can work)

1 Can pumpkin purée

½ Cup greek yogurt

Splash of vanilla extract

1 tsp nutmeg, ground

1 tsp cinnamon

Dash of salt

¼ – ½ Cup pecans, whole

⅛ Cup powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Mix pumpkin purée, greek yogurt, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Remove the Cauliflower Pizza crust from the freezer and top with the pumpkin mixture. Cook the pizza directly on the rack for 7-10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove the pizza from the oven and line the edge of the crust with pecans, creating a full circle. Using a sifter, dust the pizza with powdered sugar, or use a stencil to create a gorgeous design.

Winter Veggie Pizza

Vegetarian ~ Gluten-Free ~ Wheat-Free ~ Peanut-Free

Pizzas are perfect for cold winter nights. They’re warm, savory, and hearty. But sometimes, we all get bored with traditional pizza basics. In this recipe, the red sauce is replaced with hummus and balsamic vinegar, creating a whole new flavor profile that’s sure to spice up your weeknight routine. Plus, earthy root vegetables like fennel, beets, and red onions add a powerful punch of folate, magnesium, and vitamins A and C.

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower Pizza Crust

1 cup sweet potato lentil hummus

¾ cup shredded cheese

1 cup button mushrooms, sliced

4 small red onions, 150 grams, quartered

2 small beets, very thinly sliced

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

Handful of torn kale leaves

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Remove cauliflower crust from the freezer and top with half the hummus and vegetables. Cook the pizza for 13-16 minutes or until the crust is golden and cheese is melted. Mix the kale with the oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper, using your hands to massage it for a couple of minutes, and top the pizza with it. Serve immediately.





Dessert (or Breakfast) Tacos

Vegetarian ~ Gluten-Free ~ Wheat-Free

CAULIPOWER has also released a line of cauliflower-based tortilla shells. And while these are naturally great for making tacos, the neutral flavor of cauliflower means that they also work well as doubling for things like crepes. And these berry-filled delights are the perfect way to start the day, or finish a meal. And hey, with all the vitamins and antioxidants of the berries, this isn’t only delicious, but also nutritious.

Ingredients:

3 Cauliflower Tortillas

6 Tbsp chocolate spread (or Nutella for a real treat!)

½ Cup strawberries, sliced

½ Cup raspberries

½ Cup blueberries

3 Tbsp gluten-free crumble of your choice (or chopped pecans)

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Whipped cream

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Remove the Cauliflower Tortillas from the freezer and place them in the center of a skillet, heating each side on HIGH for 30 seconds, or until cooked through. Shape the tortillas on a taco rack or over shaped foil and bake for 3-5 minutes, or until the desired level of crispiness is reached. Dust with powdered sugar. Top the taco shells with chocolate spread, berries, crumble or nuts, and whipped cream.

You May Also Enjoy: