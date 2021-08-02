Portrait of Pride

All around the world, LGBTQ people want to be able to marry the person they love without fear or discrimination. Year after year, equal rights and increased acceptance of same-sex love has grown in many countries thanks to couples like Beer and Gopy from Thailand. When we first discovered them on Instagram, we immediately knew we wanted to feature them on the cover of PASSPORT and share their wedding with others.

Beer and Gopy met in a restaurant in the Thonglor neighborhood of Bangkok, and it must have been love at first sight for Gopy who soon proposed to Beer during a date at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

“We wanted to have a small wedding at the Mandarin Oriental, which is on the Chao Phraya River,” Gopy told us. “The marriage ceremony was in the Authors’ Lounge garden and later we celebrated in the Royal Ballroom with around 60 close friends and family.”

When asked why they were sharing their wedding on social media they told us: “We decided to share our wedding with everyone because we think that love is such a beautiful thing to see. When you believe in your love, and trust in the love of your partner, you should always be brave and express your inner feelings as well. We believe that seeing our love will inspire others and give them strength.”

Gay marriage is not yet legal in Thailand, but many people believe that “The Land of Smiles” will become the next country in Asia to legalize same-sex unions. According to Beer and Gopy: “We think that “gay” and “LGBTQ” are social norms. We are all human beings and everyone should have equal rights and the freedom to express their feelings. Any couple should be able to legally marry anywhere in the world.”

