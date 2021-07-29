Ask a Local: Washington, DC

If you want to know what makes DC such a special place to visit, ask a local—and that’s just what we did. Join us as we explore this diverse and exciting destination with three LGBTQ individuals who live, work, play and create here. DC is filled with many wonderful things just waiting to be experienced and enjoyed, from unique local businesses to art galleries, museums, theatres, scenic tours, farm-to-fork restaurants, and spectacular, one-of-a-kind attractions. You already know Washington; now experience DC.

Eboné F. Hill

Tell us about yourself and what you do for a living.

I’m a business owner and entrepreneur. I’m the editor of Tagg Magazine, a print publication and website for “everything lesbian, queer, and under the rainbow.” In addition, I’m a keynote speaker who loves to talk about diversity, allyship, entrepreneurship, and LGBTQ media.

How long have you been living in DC?

After college, I spent my young 20s living in downtown DC, then moved to Maryland and Virginia for a while. Eventually, I moved back to DC in 2017 and have been living here ever since.

If you moved from somewhere else, what influenced your decision to move here?

Living on the outskirts of Washington, DC wasn’t enough for me. I wanted to be closer to the action. DC offered me more diversity, culture, entertainment, and nightlife.

What are your favorite places to go for a cocktail and/or dinner?

Hank’s Oyster Bar holds a special place in my heart. Not only is their food delicious, but they host the best Ladies Tea in town. I recommend their fried oysters and their burgers. When I want to drink a good IPA outdoors, I go to RedRock on H Street. And honestly, anywhere there has a good happy hour special.

What cultural attractions are a must see for visitors to DC?

The Blind Whino, Kennedy Center, and National Portrait Gallery are worth the visit. If you’re around in the spring (April/May), you must check out the DC Funk Parade, which combines a street fair and music festival.

A friend is coming to DC for the first time… Please describe the perfect weekend.

DC is known for its boozy brunches and entertainment, so we’d start with one of the city’s drag brunches. Then, time to walk it off with a stroll around Georgetown to check out the local shops and sit by the water. On the last night, some karaoke at Dupont Italian Kitchen and dancing at A League of Her Own, one of only thirteen queer women’s bars left in the country.

What are the best places to truly enjoy the natural beauty of the area?

The National Arboretum and the National Mall, which is known for its iconic monuments. In the spring, the Tidal Basin is a great place to check out the cherry blossoms.

What is your favorite time of year in DC and why?

The summer because who doesn’t love shorts, a good tank, and some Vitamin D?

What’s one souvenir to bring back for friends or family?

My rule of thumb is to bring back something that you wouldn’t be able to get in any other city (or online). Pro Tip: Shop Local.

Please finish this sentence: Don’t leave DC without…

Visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.



