Celebrate the Holiday Season Throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale

Visit Lauderdale is counting down the days as the holiday season nears, so mark your calendars for these memorable events. Embrace the holiday spirit at the 61st Annual Christmas on Las Olas taking place on Tuesday, November 28. For one night, the iconic Las Olas Boulevard will be adorned with seasonal luminance and festive decorations creating the holiday magic. This is a timeless tradition that will feature activities for kids and delicious treats, a wonderful kick-off to the holidays. The holiday magic doesn’t stop there, for 5 nights in December, the Historical Bonnet House Museum & Gardens transforms into whimsical wonderland. The house grounds light up on December 1 with a holiday soirée followed by four nights of family fun from Santa and his elves to Christmas storytelling, Gin and jazz, strolling carolers, and much more. Riptide Music Festival is returning to Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 2 and 3 for two days of nonstop music. With the sun-kissed sky as the backdrop, attendees will feel the sand beneath their feet and enjoy the rhythmic sounds of the ocean in an electrifying atmosphere. This year’s lineup features The Black Keys, Jellyroll, Bleachers, Lovejoy, Cannons, Silversun Pickups, and more. If you prefer to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of India, don’t miss the Namaste Indian Festival taking place on Saturday, December 2 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Invite your friends and family to discover the true essence of Indian culture by enjoying music, dance and food. The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest® Boat Parade transforms Greater Fort Lauderdale’s waterways on Saturday, December 16. This highly anticipated holiday extravaganza is a beloved tradition for locals and tourists alike. Visit Lauderdale makes a return to the parade for the first time since 2019, with an “Everyone Under the Sun” themed double decker Water Taxi that will feature lots of surprises.

The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl spotlighting two HBCU football teams is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 at DRV PNK Stadium. This bowl game is an exciting chance for the family to gather, blending the thrill of college football with the vibrant energy of Florida’s coastal paradise.

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center will present a Soulful Christmas starting on Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17. The holiday celebration, performed by Hued Songs, features music, storytelling, and community surrounding the classic story, “The Night Before Christmas,” but with a local and cultural twist. It will be a musical journey through decades of iconic songs ranging from gospel, spirituals, soul, and everything in between.

Touted as one of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in Florida, the Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown is a free street festival full of fun and excitement for families. On Sunday, December 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. revelers pack into downtown Fort Lauderdale to ring in the New Year and see the magnificent lighted drop at midnight. Festivities for kids include bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, games, contests, dancing with the DJ, and a special kid’s countdown. When night falls, the party begins for adults with live music.

Ring in the New Year with Visit Lauderdale as we showcase our tropical destination in the iconic Rose Parade® on New Year's Day. The creative concept for Visit Lauderdale's custom-built float will showcase the people and places that make Greater Fort Lauderdale an ideal destination for visitors seeking a genuinely welcoming and inclusive environment. The live telecast of the 135th Rose Parade® will air on NBC and ABC on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PST/ 11:00 a.m. EST.

