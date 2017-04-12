Get Married at Mexico’s Most Beautiful Beaches

From clifftop weddings in Cabo to white sand celebrations in Cancun and eco ceremonies in the Riviera Maya, Sandos Hotels & Resorts offer a wedding collection based on the jaw-dropping locations found at each property. Now, Sandos is offering amazing new destination wedding deals so you and that special someone can start your life together!

With your wedding package, you’ll receive a free honeymoon package that includes upgraded amenities like a romantic dinner, chocolate-covered strawberries, breakfast in bed, and more. And best of all: You can now get up to $2000 USD discount on your wedding package based on the number of rooms you book at the resort.

This year, fall in love all over again while surrounded by unbeatable scenery thanks to the wedding collection at Sandos Hotels & Resorts. These all-inclusive Mexico resorts are located in top destinations like Cancun, Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya, and they all boast spectacular natural settings for an unbelievable destination wedding.

The Sandos Wedding Collection includes three location-based packages to choose from at each of its four properties in Mexico:

Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos boasts a jaw-dropping location atop a cliff right between the Pacific Ocean and Cabo San Lucas Bay. Here, incredible views, a desert atmosphere, and the excitement of Downtown Cabo San Lucas combine for an unforgettable getaway.

Pacific Romance: Wedding ceremony in the mountains followed by dinner on the mountaintop terrace

Finisterra Sunset: Wedding ceremony on the beach followed by dinner on the beach, poolside, or in the Palapita

Cabo in Love: Wedding ceremony in a desert-style garden followed by dinner on the beach, poolside, or in the Palapita

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort lies just north of Playa del Carmen in the Riviera Maya, set amidst the jungle by the Caribbean Sea. Here, you’ll discover gorgeous locations to begin your life together in paradise.

Caribbean Fantasy: Wedding ceremony in the fairytale-style beach gazebo followed by dinner on the beach

Emerald Breeze: Wedding ceremony and dinner on the chic Royal Elite Terrace with Caribbean Sea views

Green Wedding: Wedding ceremony on the wooden terrace over a natural cenote followed by dinner at one of the resort’s restaurants

Sandos Playacar Beach Resort sits right on one of the most beautiful and extensive beaches in the entire Riviera Maya, at the southern edge of Playa del Carmen. Experience a stay surrounded by gorgeous tropical gardens and daily beach parties, ideal for a dreamy and fun-filled destination wedding experience.

Turquoise Breeze: Wedding ceremony and dinner on the resort’s large white sand beach

Serenity Blue: Wedding ceremony in the beachside gazebo followed by dinner in the garden or on the beach

Hidden Paradise: Wedding ceremony and dinner in the resort’s lush tropical garden

Sandos Cancun Lifestyle Resort provides an adults-oriented atmosphere combined with upscale events and all the colors of the Caribbean Sea in the center of the famous Cancun Hotel Zone.

Scarlet Love: Wedding ceremony and dinner on the Martinière Terrace with ocean views

Ivory Pearls: Wedding ceremony in the luxury Penthouse followed by dinner on Martinière Terrace

Scents of Luxury: Wedding ceremony on the extensive white sand beach followed by dinner on Martinière Terrace

Every Sandos resort in Mexico hosts weddings for couples of any orientation, and Sandos is also a proud member of IGLTA (International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association). You’ll find symbolic LGBT ceremonies at each Sandos Mexico resort, with legal ceremonies at Sandos Caracol, Sandos Playacar, and Sandos Cancun. Sandos happily welcomes you, your partner, and your guests to celebrate this special day on Mexico’s most stunning beaches.