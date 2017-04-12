Top Posts
Home Gay Weddings and Honeymoons Wedding… Hawaiian Style

Wedding… Hawaiian Style

Make a Destination Wedding Dream Come True With Starwood Hotels & Resorts In Hawaii

PASSPORT Global Studio

With its glorious beaches and spectacular sunsets, Hawaii is the leader when it comes to romance. Couples fall in love with its amazing resorts, spacious suites, world-class and abundant activities. It’s exotic, tropical and a convenient, safe destination escape.

Thousands of couples choose to get married in the Islands annually, a trend that is expected to grow. According to Mark Young, senior manager of meetings and events at The St. Regis Princeville Resort on romantic Kauai, couples see a destination wedding as an opportunity to maximize their experience by combining the ceremony with a vacation, a honeymoon or a family reunion.

The Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa began hosting weddings when it first opened back in 1901 . The ever-elegant “First Lady of Waikiki” has been perfecting them ever since; it hosted nearly 2,000 weddings in 2016. Among its secrets, the Moana Surfrider’s highly acclaimed Moana Lani Spa – the only beachfront spa in Waikiki and one of the only facilities to offer private massage and treatment rooms exclusively for couples.

At The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, couples can arrange to have their names in lights atop the hotel. At The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, the wedding team offers bespoke wedding experiences that include spectacular beachfront dinners.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

In Hawaii, world-renowned SPG brands Sheraton, Westin, St. Regis and The Luxury Collection now offer a Honeymoon Gift Registry, where couples can pre-plan activities for their honeymoon or destination wedding. Couples create personal websites, use the social media share tools, send announcement cards, and share the registry with family and friends: https://starwoodhi.honeymoonwishes.com/. Loved ones can select and purchase from an array of gift items, including rooms, dining, tours, activities, spa and more.

“Starwood’s “Ocean Promotion” offers savings of up to 30% and daily breakfast for two at 12 stunning resorts on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.”

For more information or to start planning a dream destination wedding, vow renewal or honeymoon in paradise, visit starwoodhotelshawaii.com/romance or call (866) 716-8140.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Celebrating Love In… gay Key West

April 12, 2017

A Very… REDBURY WEDDING

April 12, 2017

Get Married at Mexico’s Most Beautiful Beaches

April 12, 2017

Amor a la Mexicana… in PUERTO VALLARTA

April 14, 2017