Pack your bags and head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to experience some of the best LGBTQ+ nightlife and events in the USA.

Steven Crawford, the Founder and President of FlockFest Events, encourages everyone to “Immerse yourself in the vibrant LGBTQ+ community and experience the inclusive atmosphere that makes this region so special. Whether attending the FlockFest Beach Party and Splash Pool Parties, enjoying the Rock the Block musical event, or participating in Lauderdale Tropical Bears, Fort Lauderdale offers a vibrant array of must-experience LGBTQ+ events in 2024. Beyond the events, make sure to soak up the sun at the breathtaking beaches, especially Sebastian Beach (have lunch at Casablanca Cafe), explore the lively scene in Wilton Manors & Oakland Park with its diverse bars, clubs, and restaurants, and stroll down the iconic Las Olas Blvd for unique shops and delectable dining. Fort Lauderdale welcomes you with open arms, ensuring your visit is filled with unforgettable moments and a deep connection to the local LGBTQ+ community. Here is my list of must-see events in Greater Fort Lauderdale that every visitor should experience in 2024.”

FLOCKFEST BEACH & POOL PARTIES

FlockFest has grown into a multi-event fundraiser, producing events for local charities as well as creating our own beach parties and regularly occurring pool parties. Attendance at FlockFest Events has grown from a few dozen to routinely hundreds of guests as well as thousands at our annual, signature Beach Party each July. flockfestevents.org

ROCK THE BLOCK

This is an exciting annual event in February that brings the community together through music and also benefits a new non-profit called Harmony Waves. Join in the fun, and give back to the community at the same time! harmonywaves.org

LAUDERDALE BEAR WEEK

The Eagle Wilton Manors is a year-long partner of FlockFest that connects bears and bear admirers together in our beautiful city. Join us at Lauderdale Tropical Bear Week, Bears In the Tropics that takes place March 5-10th. lauderdaletropicalbear.com

FLOATARAMA (PRIDE BOAT PARADE)

Calling all sailors! Show your pride while on the water at this unique event. Floatarama showcases the “Venice of America” waterways of Fort Lauderdale while supporting an LGBTQ+ educational fund. June 8. floatarama.org

STONEWALL PRIDE & STREET PARADE

Celebrate Pride in one of the best LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in the world! Stonewall Pride & Street Parade in Wilton Manors is a must see pride celebration with over 25,000 attendees. June 15. stonewallpride.lgbt

WICKED MANORS

Feed your hunger for horror on Halloween and support the Pride Center at Equality Park at the deviously delicious Wicked Manors. October 31. wickedmanors.org

WINTERFEST BOAT PARADE

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is the traditional kickoff to the South Florida Holiday Season. Bringing together our community and visitors from around the world, this one-of-a-kind parade of beautifully decorated boats of all sizes is a can’t miss extravaganza. With over a million viewers along the 12 mile parade route, this parade where the floats really float is a Fort Lauderdale institution. 2nd Saturday in December. winterfestparade.com

More info at: VisitLauderdale.com/LGBTQ

You may also enjoy