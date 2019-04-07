MEET THE WINNERS

Of our #MeetSouthAfrica Contest

Clinton & Michael

Clinton and his husband, Michael, have been together almost 12 years and married for two. They both enjoy travel and photography, and try to visit someplace new every year. When not traveling they enjoy going to the movies and spending time with friends and family, including five grandchildren!

Visiting the African continent and going on safari has been a dream of theirs as long as they can remember. Clinton’s getting to celebrate a milestone birthday in South Africa this year will make it even more special. When told that they had won the contest they immediately started planning their trip with South African Airways and South African Airways Vacations.

Per Clinton: “We would like to thank South Africa Tourism and South African Airways Vacations for sponsoring this trip and being so accommodating with our requested travel dates. Within a week of being notified we had won, we had all of our travel plans confirmed for this August.”

Discover your own dream trip to South Africa and uncover great deals here: http://bit.ly/SATdeals2019