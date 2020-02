The Semnoz, from Saola, is comfy, stylish, athletic, and best of all, sustainable. The shoes are made from things like recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton, and even algae. Harmful algae that’s hurting our lakes is harvested, dried, pulverized, and mixed into a foam-like material that actually serves as a highly stable and comfortable sole. The company also takes part in the 1% for the Planet campaign that supports environmental nonprofits around the world. $99.95. www.saolashoes.com

