Florida’s New Sun-Powered Map Explores The State’s Outdoor Adventures

Visit Florida, the tourism agency for the state, has teamed up with popular adventure publication Outside Magazine to give travelers a unique experience. Every subscriber to Outside Magazine east of the Mississippi River will have a special UV-sensitive map inside their upcoming summer issue. If opened indoors, the map looks blank, but when opened outside the UV rays from the sun reveals the map’s contents.

The map is aimed at showing off Florida’s great outdoors, as well as other one of a kind attractions. With many travelers looking to explore the road less traveled, this could be exactly what adventurous people are looking for this summer.

Some of the destinations the map highlights is diving at the prehistoric Devil’s Den, kayaking through bioluminescent waters, exploring the Florida Caverns, and even visiting the world’s first underwater art museum, a museum with sculptures that visitors must dive down to see.

Anyone with the map can learn more about each destination by scanning QR codes on the map, or, if you’re not already a subscriber to Outside Magazine, you can explore the links above!

