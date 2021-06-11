Taking The Reins Again at the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

Earlier this year we met with two internationally recognized Polo champions, Tiffany Busch and Gus Larrosa, who discussed what it’s like to compete and what makes a great polo player. They also explained why an organization like the Gay Polo League is so important to them as members of the LGBTQ community. In this video we follow several LGBTQ players during the 11th GPL International Tournament finals at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

