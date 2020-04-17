David Hockney “Exhibition on Screen” at the Royal Academy of Arts

David Hockney is one of the most accomplished and celebrated painters alive today. At 82 years old, he has received his British orders and his letters from the Royal Academy of Arts. His paintings have sold at auction for as much as $90 million, and his work is currently housed in the most prominent museums around the world, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Portrait Gallery in London, and The Met in New York City. Now, the Royal Academy of Arts brings their documentary Exhibition on Screen: David Hockney to everyone for free on their website.

The documentary focuses on two of Hockney’s most famous exhibitions: 2012’s ‘A Bigger Picture’, and ’82 Portraits and One Still Life’ from 2016. ‘A Bigger picture’ was focused around Hockney’s return to his home of East Yorkshire. There, he watched as the days passed and painted the seasonal changes. The show was notable not just for the stunning works of art that Hockney produced, but also because Hockey had rarely ever painted his native homeland.

His next exhibit was ’82 Portraits and One Still Life’ which chronicled his return to Los Angeles and his move away from painting nature. Each portrait was painted in only three days, and consist of Hockney’s friends, other artists, and people who visited his studio. Each portrait is painted onto a blue background, with Hockney using his time to focus on the subject, rather than the surrounding.

The documentary also delves into the life and history of Hockney, as well as British art in general. It’s a fascinating glimpse at one of the world’s most esteemed painters and his process of creating amazing artwork.

To watch the documentary, click here. To find out more about David Hockney, click here.