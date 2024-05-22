Thursday, May 23, 2024
Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Raised $111K For The Elton John AIDS Foundation!

Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Raised $111K For The Elton John AIDS Foundation!

Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament 2024

Lexus International Gay Polo League 2024 Wrap Up Video

Lexus International Gay Polo League Tournament 2024

The Lexus International Gay Polo League Tournament recently welcomed over 1,800 members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to the magnificent Patagones Polo Club. The event helped raise $111,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports innovative HIV Prevention, education programs, and more. “We love to see the creativity and energy the guests bring. It is truly an event we look forward to each year,” said tournament founder Chip McKenney.

