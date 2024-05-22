Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Raised $111K For The Elton John AIDS Foundation!

The Lexus International Gay Polo League Tournament recently welcomed over 1,800 members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to the magnificent Patagones Polo Club. The event helped raise $111,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports innovative HIV Prevention, education programs, and more. “We love to see the creativity and energy the guests bring. It is truly an event we look forward to each year,” said tournament founder Chip McKenney.

