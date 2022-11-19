Slip Into Something Comfortable with Slip

Top Posts
Slip Silk Pillowcases

Promoting sweet slumber is a dreamy way to say you care this holiday season. And the hottest trend in overnight comfort is actually an old-fashioned staple: silk. Slip Silk Pillowcases are made with the highest-grade mulberry silk and non-toxic dyes to create today’s best beauty secret. Silk pillowcases reduce friction, creases, and pressure on face skin; absorb less moisture (whether natural or face creams); and are gentle on hair, reducing tangling and friction that can lead to hair loss. Check out the ranges of sizes and colors, and share the gift of better bed time. $89. slip.com

For More Unique Gifts: https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/
