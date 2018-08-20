The New York EDITION, New York, New York

Top Posts
Spend your summer holiday in NYC at one of the hottest new properties in the city that doesn’t sleep — The New York EDITION. The former Metropolitan Life Insurance Company’s headquarters has been completely transformed by the high style of hotelier Ian Schrager. This five-star boutique hotel features a tranquil spa on the 36th floor that lets visitors customize their experience. New Yorkers and visitors alike also rave about their Michelin-starred restaurant, The Clocktower, helmed by Executive Chef Jason Atherton. Enjoy the rustic New American cuisine with 360-degree views of Manhattan. Room rates from $400 to over $10,000 for the penthouse. Tel: 212-413-4200. 5 Madison Ave. www.editionhotels.com

