One of the biggest pollutants in the ocean today are plastic straws. Millions of them end up in the water and hurt the local wildlife. FinalStraw is working towards a solution with their reusable BPA free, collapsible, and dishwasher safe straws. The straw comes in a small pocket size carrying case that can hook right onto your keychange. There are a number of stylish colors to choose from and they make the perfect travel accessory. Each straw also comes with a drying rack and cleaning squeegee. $29.50. www.finalstraw.com

