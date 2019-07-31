Top Posts
Home Special Effects FinalStraw

FinalStraw

FinalStraw

One of the biggest pollutants in the ocean today are plastic straws. Millions of them end up in the water and hurt the local wildlife. FinalStraw is working towards a solution with their reusable BPA free, collapsible, and dishwasher safe straws. The straw comes in a small pocket size carrying case that can hook right onto your keychange. There are a number of stylish colors to choose from and they make the perfect travel accessory. Each straw also comes with a drying rack and cleaning squeegee. $29.50. www.finalstraw.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

January 19, 2017

Impressive Screw

August 26, 2016

Adventure Map

June 9, 2016

Alpha Male — Clarisonic’s First Male-specific Brush

January 19, 2017
OMI Bootle and Dispenser

Stay Healthy

February 10, 2018

Power To Go

August 1, 2018
Bosca Bag

Bosca Bag

March 24, 2018