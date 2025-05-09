Portrait of Pride

Through their personal story and beautiful wedding in Bangkok, Ton and Keng serve as a reminder that everyone deserves the right to marry the person they love.

Ton and Keng first met online through Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic. They started chatting, which quickly turned into video chat every night. Since it was during the lockdown, they couldn’t go out on traditional dates to cafes or restaurants. However, Keng made the effort to find out where Ton lived and began leaving surprise gifts in front of his house. One day, Ton decided to invite Keng inside to meet in person for the first time—along with Ton’s parents. It wasn’t a typical first date, but it was a truly memorable moment, as it was also the first time Ton introduced his “potential boyfriend” to his family.

Which one of you decided to propose marriage, and where?

Keng was the one who proposed. He planned a romantic staycation at Capella Hotel Bangkok, with a dinner reservation at Côte by Mauro Colagreco. For the final course, instead of dessert, the waiter lifted the cloche to reveal a blue Tiffany box. Ton was completely surprised. Right then and there, Keng asked him to marry him. It was simple, yet incredibly romantic. Prior to the proposal, Keng had secretly enlisted Ton’s mother’s help in finding his ring size, ensuring that the ring was a perfect fit. Thanks to both Keng and Ton’s mom, the plan was flawlessly executed!

Where and when did you get married and how many people attended the wedding?

Our wedding took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (fourseasons.com/bangkok) in the Grand Ballroom on Monday, March 27, 2023. We were honored to celebrate with around 1,000 guests. We can’t imagine a more perfect venue to host such a beautiful and grand wedding. The service was beyond exceptional, and we received countless compliments from the exquisite food and impeccable service to the breathtaking décor and attention to every tiny detail. Four Seasons truly made our dream wedding a reality!

Where did you go on your honeymoon?

We went to Capri, Italy, and stayed at Capri Tiberio Palace (capritiberiopalace.it). It was an absolutely magical experience! We still vividly remember the breathtaking blue ocean, the delicious gelato, and, of course, the irresistible limoncello.

Were you involved in helping to make gay marriage legal in Thailand?

Our story, and wedding, serve as a reminder that everyone deserves the right to marry their soulmate. Additionally, Keng is a wedding planner (founder of Wedding is Me) and an influencer (@kengnaruemityarn on Instagram). Through his work, he has played a significant role in promoting same-sex weddings in Thailand, inspiring many LGBTQ+ couples to celebrate their love openly.

Now that gay marriage is legal in Thailand, what advice do you have for couples who want to come here for a destination wedding?

As a wedding planner, Keng can confidently say that Thailand is more than ready to welcome same-sex weddings! With stunning locations, incredibly talented professionals from stylists and photographers to makeup artists and decorators, Thailand offers everything you need to bring your dream wedding to life. Beyond the wedding itself, Thailand is an exciting and vibrant destination. From its rich culture and mouthwatering cuisine to fun activities for guests, your wedding experience here will be truly unforgettable.

Do you have a favorite quote about love that you can share with our readers?

Since our favorite series and movie is Sex and the City, here are some quotes: Keng: “Me and you, just us two.” —Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big; Ton: “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that’s just fabulous.” —Carrie Bradshaw

What are some of your recommendations about things LGBTQ visitors to Thailand should to do, see, taste, or experience?

If you are looking for a stylish and sophisticated spot for a night out, head to Stella Bar at Capella Bangkok (capellahotels.com/en/capella-bangkok). They feature great music, a vibrant atmosphere, and expertly crafted cocktails. This is the perfect place for an elegant evening of drinks and good vibes!

A go-to brunch spot known for its homestyle cooking and incredible baked cakes, paired perfectly with hot tea or coffee, is Eden’s (7/1 Lan Luang Rd., Bangkok). Fun fact: We celebrate Valentine’s Day here every year!

If you are looking for a stunning restaurant that’s perfect for family gatherings we recommend Yu Ting Yuan at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok (fourseasons.com/bangkok). We often celebrate special occasions here, like birthdays. The food is absolutely incredible, and the dim sum is a must-try. It is also a great place for lunch!

Our favorite Japanese hand roll bar in Bangkok is served at Kanori Hand Roll Bar (kanorihandroll.com). They use only the best ingredients and prepare fresh hand rolls right in front of you. It’s the perfect spot for an enjoyable dinner. After dinner, make sure to visit Guss Damn Good (instagram.com/gussdamngood). It’s a high-quality ice cream shop known for its unique flavors. Fun fact: The flavor “Mr. Right” was inspired by our love story and was even featured at our wedding! It’s a must-try, and we’re sure you’ll love the surprise it brings.

If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate while in Thailand, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (fourseasons.com/kohsamui) is the perfect vacation spot for ultimate relaxation. Treat yourself to luxurious beachfront villas, world-class service, and breathtaking ocean views. Whether you’re lounging by the infinity pool or indulging in a spa treatment, this resort offers a truly serene escape. Another great choice is Kamalaya Koh Samui (kamalaya.com), one of Keng’s go-to retreats for relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s the perfect place to escape the busy city life and focus on wellness, self-care, and mindfulness treatments. From holistic healing programs to detox retreats, Kamalaya offers a transformative experience for both body and mind.

Where can people follow you on social media?

Our instagram accounts are: Keng: @kengnaruemityarn and Ton: @ton_k

You may also enjoy