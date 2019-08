Travel bottles of shampoo can take up so much space and create unnecessary waste. Lush has a better alternative with their Shampoo Bars. These solid shampoos have eliminated the need for plastic bottles and reduced their impact on the environment. Each bar is small and compact, lasting you about 80 washes. They come in a multitude of different fun scents like Avocado Co-Wash, Honey I Washed My Hair, and more. $10.95-$15.95. www.lushusa.com

