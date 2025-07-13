Home » Chic Shades by Vuarnet

Chic Shades by Vuarnet

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Vuarnet Belvedere 08, Chic Shades by Vuarnet

Sun-filled travels are better with the right sunglasses. Since 1957, Vuarnet has made high-tech alpine-caliber shades that deliver maximum protection and visual clarity thanks to the trademark mineral glass it invented. The chic new Vuarnet Belvedere 08 line puts that un-scratchable, ultra-resistant Lynx Technology lens into unisex lifestyle frames. Belvedere 08 is made in France and Italy in several colors and lens tints, including polarized. $380. us.vuarnet.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

