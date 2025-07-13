Chic Shades by Vuarnet

Sun-filled travels are better with the right sunglasses. Since 1957, Vuarnet has made high-tech alpine-caliber shades that deliver maximum protection and visual clarity thanks to the trademark mineral glass it invented. The chic new Vuarnet Belvedere 08 line puts that un-scratchable, ultra-resistant Lynx Technology lens into unisex lifestyle frames. Belvedere 08 is made in France and Italy in several colors and lens tints, including polarized. $380. us.vuarnet.com

