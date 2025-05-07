Home » Make Waves With KBAYO

Make Waves With KBAYO

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
KBAYO Swimwear

Splashy designs inspired by Miami beach make KBAYO Luxury Men’s Beachwear Brand stand out anywhere in the world. One peek at the gay-owned brand’s chic swimwear, cabana tops, and bandanas evokes visions of sandy shores and South Beach’s iconic art-deco architecture. Sporting bright colors and tropical patterns, count on KBAYO’s high quality fabrics and exclusive designs that make every piece a limited edition—with new collections launching every two months. Don’t miss fashion faves like KBAYO’s Casuarina line of swim briefs and trunks. Or check out the Pride in Motion line, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting LGBTQ+ organizations. $85. kbayo.com

Make Waves With KBAYO
