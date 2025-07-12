Pack It Up with Fjällräven

When it comes to organization, everything packs up perfectly with the Vardag Backpack 17 from Fjällräven. The Swedish brand, famous for its smart designs since 1960, styled this classic-retro pack with ingenuity in mind. Modern features include a dedicated padded laptop sleeve, heavy-duty zippers, and five versatile pockets to keep gear in place along any journey. Like all Fjällräven bags, clothing, and accessories, the Vardag line is made sustainably with strong, soft, recycled polyester that’s water-resistant and cleans up nicely. $100. fjallraven.com

You May Also Enjoy