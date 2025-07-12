Home » Pack It Up with Fjällräven

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Vardag Backpack 17 by Fjällräven

When it comes to organization, everything packs up perfectly with the Vardag Backpack 17 from Fjällräven. The Swedish brand, famous for its smart designs since 1960, styled this classic-retro pack with ingenuity in mind. Modern features include a dedicated padded laptop sleeve, heavy-duty zippers, and five versatile pockets to keep gear in place along any journey. Like all Fjällräven bags, clothing, and accessories, the Vardag line is made sustainably with strong, soft, recycled polyester that’s water-resistant and cleans up nicely. $100. fjallraven.com

 

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

