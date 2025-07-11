Epic Clean Water Wherever You Go

You’re on the go, you’re thirsty, you’re out of water. Turn to Epic Water Filters Nalgene OG to purify your water of more than 70 potential contaminants no matter where you are in the world. This classic, easy-carry 32-ounce bottle is leak-proof and free of harmful BPA/BPS plastic compounds. It’s sold with two water filters that lock into the lid, one for tap water and one for outdoor water and international travel. Every Epic filter is made in the USA and packaged with compostable materials, with a percentage of every sale donated to environmental non-profit orgs. $45. epicwaterfilters.com

