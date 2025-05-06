Home » The Skin Game with Jackfir

by Kelsy Chauvin
Guys, your skin needs you, and Jackfir wants to help. The brand specializes in plant-powered skincare for men, making super clean products that swap out harsh, drying ingredients for natural healing and hydration. Charlie Razook, Jackfir’s out-and-proud founder, designs his GMO-free, vegan, cruelty-free products with at least 70 percent organic ingredients. They’re also packaged with recycled materials, making the company plastic-neutral certified. Start your skincare regimen with a Moisturizer + Eye Cream Duo to protect your handsome face and eyes with aloe, shea butter, bark extracts, and other ingredients that naturally soothe, moisturize, firm, and brighten skin. $85. jackfir.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

