The Skin Game with Jackfir

Guys, your skin needs you, and Jackfir wants to help. The brand specializes in plant-powered skincare for men, making super clean products that swap out harsh, drying ingredients for natural healing and hydration. Charlie Razook, Jackfir’s out-and-proud founder, designs his GMO-free, vegan, cruelty-free products with at least 70 percent organic ingredients. They’re also packaged with recycled materials, making the company plastic-neutral certified. Start your skincare regimen with a Moisturizer + Eye Cream Duo to protect your handsome face and eyes with aloe, shea butter, bark extracts, and other ingredients that naturally soothe, moisturize, firm, and brighten skin. $85. jackfir.com

