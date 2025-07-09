MANDARIN ORIENTAL

Milan, Italy

Attracting more than 10 million visitors annually from around the world, Milan is a metropolis that beckons people with an opportunity to experience exciting art, culture, food, and fashion. Whether you come here for business or pleasure, one of the best choices for accommodations is the Mandarin Oriental, Milan. Our Mandarin Room featured a color palette of beige and aubergine in an understated Milanese style. High speed WiFi and a large desk for working complements the custom-made furnishings, showcasing beautiful, curved headboards and sofas. The large bathroom with dual vanities, a large tub, and a walk-in shower was great for two guys trying to get ready in the morning. Every room has large windows, but make sure to reserve one on the top floors that offer views towards the spires of the Duomo, and a balcony or terrace. We began each day with a swim in the beautiful indoor pool. The pool is available by appointment only to limit the number of people using the facilities at any one time. After our swim, we headed for the dining room to enjoy their expansive breakfast and made to order egg dishes. Choose the Buffet, American, or Oriental Breakfast, as well as a great selection of a la carte items. The Mandarin Oriental, Milan is located just a couple of blocks from the world-famous La Scala opera house, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, an extravagant 19th-century glass-topped, barrel-vaulted arcade that serves as a lively and colorful shopping mall, and the Duomo di Milano, one of the largest and most impressive Catholic churches in the world. Our go to place for martinis and dinner was the Mandarin Garden. Nestled in the heart of the Mandarin Oriental, Milan, and featuring a beautiful courtyard, this is the perfect place to relax and enjoy drinks and some wonderful food at any time of day. Open from early morning to late at night, it provides an ideal combination of lush plant life, Italian design, and subtle Oriental touches. This secret garden, located right in the center of the city, is a great place to host business associates, or to savor a romantic meal with someone special. mandarinoriental.com/en/milan

