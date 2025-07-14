Sony Compact Creativity

The premium Sony RX100 VII Compact Camera promises dazzling photography at every turn, even when snapping fast-moving subjects or low-light scenes. It’s built with several innovative features, like a tiltable display monitor for shooting at high, low, or selfie angles; plus WiFi with NFC capability to easily transfer images without cables. Along with impressive video recording and long

battery life, the RX100 VII provides super-crisp telephoto capability with its Zeiss 24-70mm zoom lens. Travelers love its lightweight size that’s almost like packing a high-end DSLR in your shirt pocket. $1,260. sony.com

You May Also Enjoy