Home » Get Ready For Lexus To Take The Reins

Get Ready For Lexus To Take The Reins

In Lexington, KY This September!

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Love & Polo (Photo By RSC Equestrian Media)

From champagne toasts to divot stomps, these three days of vibrant fun will draw in over 1,000 attendees bringing the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together to celebrate equality and togetherness.

Love & Polo (Photo By RSC Equestrian Media)

Head to “The Horse Capital of the World” this September to attend the exhilarating Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament.

Lexus has been a trusted partner with PASSPORT and GPL for many years with an eye toward elevating diversity and inclusiveness. They are continuing these efforts by expanding their 5-year relationship with the Gay Polo League by adding the Title Sponsor for the 2nd Annual Lexington International Gay Polo Tournament.

This unparalleled event will take place from September 4th – 6th, 2025 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky with lots of fun and snazziness. Known worldwide as a destination for world-class equestrians, Kentucky Horse Park features over 1,000 acres of prime bluegrass farmland.

From champagne toasts to divot stomps, these three days of vibrant fun will draw in over 1,000 attendees bringing the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together to celebrate equality and togetherness. Six teams made up of four players each will take part in the matches throughout the weekend.

Nice Movement (Photo by GPL)

Airs Above The Ground? (Photo by GPL)

The variety of events will kick off with the Players Welcome Reception (by invitation only) on Wednesday, September 3rd. On Thursday, September 4th, and Friday, September 5th spectators can expect to observe the Stick & Ball (practice matches where talented players can practice their skills) and Preliminary Matches.

Saturday, September 6th brings the popular Gay Polo League’s Tailgate Competition featuring creative tailgates, each with its own unique experience and design. Tailgaters are invited to bring their playfulness and imagination to life to compete for the desired “Best in Show” Tailgate award.

CKF team Lexus Car (Photo by GPL)

Cherry Knoll Farms Team and Lexus (Photo by GPL)

The action continues throughout the day with the Bourbon Cup Polo Match, Old Fashion Cup Polo Match, and Kentucky Hug Cup Polo Match. Following the final match, there will be an awards presentation.

All these events will exude a culture of high fashion, energy, fun, and inclusiveness intended to empower and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in the fields of sport and beyond.

“It is so wonderful to see that now we have polo players, fans, and allies who come from all over the world to participate,” says Gay Polo League founder Chip McKenney. “GPL is changing perceptions in the LGBTQ+ community, athletics, and society at large, one chukker at a time.”

Click here for tickets and more information on the Lexus Lexington International Gay Polo Tournament.

You may also enjoy

The Power of Pride and Polo

The Power of Pride and Polo

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, México

Malta: A Mediterranean Gem for LGBTQ+ Travelers

Provincetown

PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For Summer 2025

Cailin Marcel Manson

The Power of Pride and Polo

Aliyah Proctor | Orlando Insider

View Calendar

Editor's Pick

Get Ready For Lexus To Take The Reins
by Our Editors
Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, México
by Joey Skladany
Malta: A Mediterranean Gem for LGBTQ+ Travelers
by Our Editors

For You

Tatiana Quiroga
by Robert Adams
Feel Free In Palm Springs With Clothing-Optional Hotels
by Our Editors
VIP Lounge: Clea DuVall
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
clear sky
72%
5mp/h
0%
73°F
75°
69°
73°
Mon
75°
Tue
76°
Wed
85°
Thu
84°
Fri
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2025 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.