Get Ready For Lexus To Take The Reins

Head to “The Horse Capital of the World” this September to attend the exhilarating Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament.

Lexus has been a trusted partner with PASSPORT and GPL for many years with an eye toward elevating diversity and inclusiveness. They are continuing these efforts by expanding their 5-year relationship with the Gay Polo League by adding the Title Sponsor for the 2nd Annual Lexington International Gay Polo Tournament.

This unparalleled event will take place from September 4th – 6th, 2025 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky with lots of fun and snazziness. Known worldwide as a destination for world-class equestrians, Kentucky Horse Park features over 1,000 acres of prime bluegrass farmland.

From champagne toasts to divot stomps, these three days of vibrant fun will draw in over 1,000 attendees bringing the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together to celebrate equality and togetherness. Six teams made up of four players each will take part in the matches throughout the weekend.

The variety of events will kick off with the Players Welcome Reception (by invitation only) on Wednesday, September 3rd. On Thursday, September 4th, and Friday, September 5th spectators can expect to observe the Stick & Ball (practice matches where talented players can practice their skills) and Preliminary Matches.

Saturday, September 6th brings the popular Gay Polo League’s Tailgate Competition featuring creative tailgates, each with its own unique experience and design. Tailgaters are invited to bring their playfulness and imagination to life to compete for the desired “Best in Show” Tailgate award.

The action continues throughout the day with the Bourbon Cup Polo Match, Old Fashion Cup Polo Match, and Kentucky Hug Cup Polo Match. Following the final match, there will be an awards presentation.

All these events will exude a culture of high fashion, energy, fun, and inclusiveness intended to empower and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in the fields of sport and beyond.

“It is so wonderful to see that now we have polo players, fans, and allies who come from all over the world to participate,” says Gay Polo League founder Chip McKenney. “GPL is changing perceptions in the LGBTQ+ community, athletics, and society at large, one chukker at a time.”

You may also enjoy