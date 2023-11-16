Definitely Duffel | MOMA Design Store

Top Posts
Whether you’re heading to the gym or off to an amazing destination, the Remember Duffle Travel Bag is a versatile companion. The cool innovations we expect from MoMA Design Store are all here, like the lightweight, water-repellent and tear-r esistant polyester; zipp erstear-resistant polyester inside and out; and fold-up design that packs up into its own seven-inch pouch. Its full size measures 19x14x10 inches, with room for everything for a weekend, or just to stow away for spontaneous shopping sprees. Sold in two bright color combinations for just the right splash of style. $35. store.moma.org

