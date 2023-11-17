Pride Edition Waist Pack | REI

Fanny packs are a trendy and easy way to conveniently carry light loads. Now you can sport a flashier bag with the REI Coop Trail 2 Pride Edition Waist Pack. Count on REI’s quality materials and construction, and enjoy the zippered bucket style main compartment, front stash pock, and secret back pocket for tucking away valuables. And it’s made with recycled materials from a climate neutral–certified manufacturer, so it’s colorful, practical, and sustainable. $30. rei.com

You May Also Enjoy