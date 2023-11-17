Rainbow Chic | Suay Show Shop

Top Posts
Enhance your comfort and décor with the Pride Rainbow Linen Pillow, a best seller from Suay Sew Shop. Founded in Los Angeles by Lindsay Rose Medoff, Suay marries its unique designs with an environmental revolution that upcycles post-consumer fabrics and other waste, turning them into pillows, quilts, towels, placemats, and more. The shop makes all of its products in L.A., including zippers and pillow inserts, and diverts around 250,000 pounds of garments from landfills each year. The Pride Linen Pillow is a fashionable twist on the LGBTQ+ rainbow, comes in two sizes (square or rectangular), and is sold with insert or as cover-only. $110. suayla.com

