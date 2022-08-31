Making Scents In France at The House of Galimard

The House of Galimard is the oldest perfume creator in France, established in 1747.

During a recent trip to Nice, my husband and I had the opportunity to visit The House of Galimard in Eze and create our own signature scents. The scenic drive takes you up into the hills surrounding Nice, with spectacular views of the luxury villas, the beautiful city of Nice, and the glistening blue Mediterranean Sea. An Uber ride will take about 20 minutes to get to Eze, and cost about $25 euros.

The House of Galimard is the oldest perfume creator in France, established in 1747. Jean de Galimard was the first to create the initial perfume formulas and supply perfume products to the court of King Louis XV. Count de Galimard was also recognized as a leading supplier of olive oil and an innovator in skin care formulations. More than 270 years after its creation, the Parfumerie Galimard remains a family owned and operated enterprise.

Galimard also invented the first unique concept of personalized perfume creation for the public, which it started in 1997. With its vast experience and success in Grasse and around the world, Galimard opened its newest Studio des Fragrances in the picturesque medieval village Eze in 2007.

A private VIP workshop was arranged for us to create an exclusive Eau de Parfum with the expertise of Parfumeur, Jeanette Musso. Guiding us through the complete process of creating our own signature scents, Jeanette was a wealth of information and a true treasure. During the workshop, she will help you understand the different stages that go into the making of a Perfume. Then you will create your own scent from the 18 notes that are be presented to you (6 in each of three categories: the “bottom,” the “heart,”, the “head.”).

When we finished the class, we were served Champagne and given a diploma as a Student of Perfume. Then we took a brief tour of the atelier where we learned about the fascinating history of Galimard and the art of perfume making. Afterwards, we were presented with our personalized 100 ml Eau de Parfum in an elegant glass bottle.

If you are looking for a truly unique experience when visiting the Côte d’Azur, make sure to sign up for the VIP workshop at Galimard in Eze. Rate: €249 per person. Average time: 2 hours. Languages spoken: French, English, German, and Italian.

