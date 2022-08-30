EXECUTIVE SUITE: Ameron Zurich Bellerive au Lac

As frequent visitors to Zurich, we appreciate staying close to the Old Town and being able to walk everywhere from our hotel. On a recent trip, we booked a Premium Lake View Room at the Ameron Zurich Bellerive au Lac. Located across the street from Lake Zurich and close to the Opera House, the Bahnhofstrasse, and some of the best restaurants in the city, this is a perfect choice if you are combining business and pleasure (which we definitely recommend) when visiting Zurich.

Our room, with a beautiful view of the lake, was designed in a modern Art Deco style and came with a small balcony. There is also a unique area of mirrors near the windows that reflects light and water, creating a fascinating atmosphere. With excellent WiFi, a safe, telephone, HD TV, free minibar, and coffee machine, the accommodations were excellent for when we needed to do work, or relax after a day of sightseeing.

If you are traveling as a couple and would like additional room to spread out, considering booking one of their suites. Their Junior Suites, especially the corner ones with a lake view, offer tranquility and all the amenities you’ll need. The oversized bathroom is perfect for two, and much appreciated if you need space to get ready for a night at the theatre, or when attending an opening night Pride party or gala event in Zurich.

If you will be hosting friends or colleagues for cocktails, or you want to make a a lasting impression, then make sure to reserve the Tower Suite. With around 1000 square feet of space, you and your guests will be dazzled by the city and lake views. This suite encompasses two floors and offers a breathtaking 360° panorama. As a special highlight, it has a sauna and a 200 square roof terrace. If you wish, you can connect the tower suite with other rooms and create your own private wing in the hotel.

When is comes to dining, the Ameron Zurich Bellerive au Lac will keep you well fed. Get your morning started with a great selection of fruits, yogurts, cereals, and fresh baked breads, or a made to order omelet. For lunch or dinner, at Studio Bellerive you can enjoy perfectly prepared meals, including fresh fish, high-quality meats, and sustainably grown fruits and vegetables.

The night we dined at Studio Bellerive, we started with two glasses of André Clouet Rosé Réserve, and the burrata appetizer served with grilled watermelon, salad, olive oil, and bread chips. For our mail courses, I had a sublime sea bass served in a banana leaf with ginger, coriander, and sesame, while my husband raved about the melt-in-your-mouth marinated Swiss beef short ribs with smoked apple.

The menu also provides a wonderful selection of vegetarian and vegan options, so every guest can have an exclusive and enjoyable dining experience here. After dinner, take your time and order a drink or cognac at the bar, or combine it with cigar or cigarette in the fumoir. As many hotels have stopped offering smoking rooms, having a smoking lounge is a great option for tobacco aficionados.

If you are planning a business meeting or event while in Zurich, the Bellerive au Lac offers the ideal setting for meetings, conferences, and events of all kinds. On the first floor they have two adjoining spaces that come with a private bar as well as amazing views of Lake Zurich right outside the windows.

If you need to workout, there is a small onsite fitness center at the hotel to help you keep in shape while you are here, and the hotel reception will also provide you with information about running trails and bike paths that take your directly along the waterfront. During the warmer months, Lake Zurich is perfect for swimming, and the hotel is directly across the street from the historic seaside bathing club called Utoquai, which features sun terraces, lockers, showers, and a café, as well as separate areas for men, women, and naturists.

Whether, like us, you have been to Zurich many times, or you are visiting for the first time, Ameron Zurich Bellerive au Lac is a wonderful choice in one of the best locations in the city.

AMERON Zurich Bellerive au Lac. Utoquai 47, 8008 Zurich. Tel: +41 (0) 44-244-4242.

