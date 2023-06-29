Christina Aguilera Headlines EuroPride Valletta 2023

Malta, the hidden gem of the Mediterranean, will host EuroPride Valletta 2023, September 7 to 17, 2023.

The archipelago will hold 10 days worth of exciting festivities including the EuroPride March on Saturday, September 16 in the capital city, Valletta and the Pride Concert with headliner, Christina Aguilera!

At the intersection of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Malta has always attracted people from all over the world. Diversity is ingrained in Maltese culture, and over the past few decades, Malta has made significant progress toward becoming an LGBTIQ+ friendly destination reinforced by anti-discrimination laws introduced in the Maltese Constitution in 2014. For this reason, it should be no surprise that since October 2015, ILGA-Europe has ranked Malta #1 on the Rainbow Europe Map & Index for eight consecutive years!

The main part of EuroPride Valletta 2023 will be Pride Week which will kick-off with the opening ceremony on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 and conclude on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, with the Pride March and Concert taking place on Saturday, September 16th, 2023. Additionally, Pride Week will include a variety of events coordinated by ARC (Allied Rainbow Communities) with the involvement of other NGOs, individuals and partner organizations centering around LGBTIQ+ equality and rights. There will also be a Queer Arts & Culture Festival, A Human Rights Conference, an LGBTIQ+ at Work Conference and an Interfaith Dialogue Conference as well as A Pride Village, Pride March, EuroPride March and Pride Concert which will be headlined by Christina Aguilera and include Drag Artists, Top DJs and performers.

Malta also has so much more to offer to visitors and guests to the islands! With over 300 days of sunshine per year, beautiful beaches and hidden bays, countless cultural landmarks (three of them being UNESCO World Heritage Sites) from over 8,000 years of history and great places for social events and a vibrant nightlife, Malta is the perfect LGBTIQ+ leisure, business and culture destination!

A trip to Malta isn’t complete without a visit to Malta’s two sister islands, Gozo and Comino. Access to Gozo is by ferry only, a car ferry or a speed ferry direct from Valletta. Gozo is the more rural island, and is a perfect change of pace for those looking for authenticity and a more relaxed and quaint stay. The island also comes complete with historical sites, forts and amazing panoramas, hidden beaches as well as one of the archipelago’s best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Comino, situated between Malta and Gozo, is a water lover’s paradise. Home to the most spectacular diving, snorkeling and boating experiences, the car-less island is home to the magnificent Blue Lagoon and the one single hotel on the island offers guests the most tranquil getaway.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites. Gozo is also home to one of the archipelago’s best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For more information on Gozo, visit: https://www.visitgozo.com/

About Allied Rainbow Communities

ARC was founded out of a need to create a sense of community. Malta has come a long way with equality reforms and civil liberties, but we believe laws & rights are only one part of the equation. Our main areas of work include: Pride, Communications, Community Engagement and Networking.

For more information on ARC, visit https://www.gaymalta.com/.

For more information on EuroPride Valletta 2023, visit https://europride2023.mt/.

