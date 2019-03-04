A Taste of Switzerland on SWISS this Spring

SWISS International Air Lines is renowned for their impeccable service and style, as well as their mission to bring Swiss culture onboard every flight. For the past 15 years, SWISS has been featuring their Taste of Switzerland menus, an innovative program that recruits the best chefs from around the country to create and curate menus for SWISS premium flyers.

From the March to early June, 2019, SWISS will be showcasing the culinary delights of Canton Zurich. First Class and SWISS Business travelers on long-haul flights from Switzerland will enjoy multi-course meals by Stefan Heilemann, executive chef of the Michelin 2-star Ecco Zurich restaurant, located in the Atlantis by Giardino Hotel.

Ecco Zurich is known as one of Switzerland’s most intriguing restaurants. Ecco’s mission has been to play with the ideas of contrasts and to create food that’s truly one-of-a-kind and delicious. Heilemann features flavors that are intense, yet pure. Distinctive, yet unexpected. Creating something seemingly exotic, from local seasonal ingredients. This spring on SWISS, expect simple, classic presentation to be combined with daring, exquisite flavor.

Here’s what you can enjoy this season when you fly on SWISS International Air Lines.

FIRST CLASS MENU

SWISS First Class Menu: Confit Monkfish

First Course: Marinated snow crab salad with dill

Main course: Bison tenderloin with hazelnut crumble, port wine jus, and mashed potato and carrots; or confit monkfish with tomato and escabeche sauce, potato gnocchi and fennel ragout

Cheese: Assortment of local Zurich cheeses from the Sternenberg Cheese Dairy

Wine: Pinot Gris white by Erich Meier of Uetikon and a Pinot Noir Barrique red from the Zweifel winery in Zurich’s Höngg district.

Dessert: Yoghurt mousse with pistachio and Felchlin white chocolate ganache

BUSINESS CLASS MENU

SWISS Business Class Desert: Chocolate Mouse with Passionfruit Drizzle

First Course: Hiramasa kingfish with seaweed and radish salad, guacamole, calamansi and soy vinaigrette

Main course: Saddle of veal with braised onion sauce, mascarpone polenta, broccolini and pearl onions

Cheese: Choice of Bernese Alpkäse, Hobelkäse or a Weichkäse from the Gerzensee.

Wine: SWISS Business reds will include an Hors-Série Pinot Noir by the Zur Metzg winery in the ‘Wineland’ of Canton Zurich. Also included is an aromatic Riesling-Silvaner Zurich AOC

Dessert: Felchlin chocolate mousse slice with passion fruit and tonka bean

On top of all the unique dishes coming to the business cabin, SWISS will also be offering its Business Class travelers a range of cocktails on board, in collaboration with Zurich start-up Mikks. Mikks’ cocktail mixers are all hand-made, and can be excellently combined with spirits, champagne or sparkling water.