Nature Delivered to your Door

Whether you need some flora for a special occasion, or a romantic rendevous, why not let UrbanStems deliver a plant or a bouquet right to your door? Their website even lets you browse plants by category, like “Low light,” “Direct Sunlight,” and “Low maintenance.” Their plants also come in fun pots and vases that help make the arrangement a great addition to any room in the house. Plants are also air-purifying and many studies have shown that they boost mental health. Starting at $35. www.urbanstems.com

