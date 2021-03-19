Cheers to National Cocktail Day with These Great Cocktail Recipes

March 24th is National Cocktail Day, a day that celebrates all the unique concoctions that inspire memories and good times. To celebrate, we’re bringing you some excellent cocktail recipes to try out. From fruity delights to deeper, more refined cocktails, and even ones without any alcohol at all, National Cocktail Day is a celebration that can be experienced by all.

Traditional Piña Colada

The Piña Colada originated on the gorgeous island of Puerto Rico. Legend has it that Puerto Rican pirate, Roberto Cofresi, used to mix coconut, pineapple, and rum to boost his crew’s morale. Translated, the drink’s name literally means strained pineapple, but it’s also famous for its luscious, smooth coconut flavor that balances out the sweet tang of the pineapple perfectly. Discover Puerto Rico has graciously supplied their traditional piña colada recipe with Passport, so now everyone around the world can take a sip and be transported to Old San Juan.

Ingredients

~ ½ cup of coconut cream

~ ½ cup pineapple juice

~ 1 cup of ice

~ ¼ cup white rum

~ Cherries, pineapple wedges, and whipped cream (optional) for toppings

Directions

~ In a blender, mix the coconut cream, pineapple juice, ice, and rum until all the ingredients are blended and frosty.

~ Pour the drink into a glass and top with whipped cream (or an umbrella) and use the cherries and pineapple as garnishes.

Zero Alcohol Margarita

There’s lots of reasons why people don’t drink, and with the current trend of non-alcoholic cocktails getting more and more popular, some people are discovering that great drinks don’t need to pack a punch to be delicious. Nobody knows this better than Ritual. Their zero-alcohol tequila alternative has been tested by the renowned Beverage Testing Institute and has received a score of 94 points (a Gold rating), making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit in the world. So, why not indulge in the flavor, but skip the hangover, with this deliciously refreshing margarita?

Ingredients:

~ 2 oz. Ritual Tequila Alternative

~ 1 oz. orange juice

~ 1 oz. fresh lime juice

~ 1/2 oz. simple syrup

~ Fresh lime

Directions:

~ Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake, shake, shake!

~ Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lime slice or wedge.

Mediterranean Julep

The mint julep is almost always associated with the American South, especially the famed Kentucky Derby. But what happens when an Israeli distillery begins crafting their own whisky and substitutes it for the drink’s traditional bourbon base? You get a Mediterranean Julep. M&H Distillery‘s whisky adds a touch of je ne sais quoi to the cocktail, and Tel Aviv’s hot and humid climate can be tasted in their whisky, creating an international flare. If you’re looking to impress the bourbon purist in your life, have them try this cocktail…it’s guaranteed to change their mind.

Ingredients:

~ 2 oz. M&H’s Classic Single Malt

~ 1/4 ounce simple syrup

~ 8 mint leaves

~ Garnish: bitters

~ Garnish: mint sprig

~ 1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

~ In a Julep cup or rocks glass, lightly muddle the mint and syrup.

~ Add the whisky and pack tightly with crushed ice. Stir until the cup is frosted on the outside.

~ Top with crushed ice to form an ice dome and garnish with a mint sprig and a few optional drops of bitters. And don’t forget to give the drink a good squeeze of lime juice for a Mediterranean twist!

Crafted Paloma

Altos Plata is making some of Mexico’s finest tequila. The brand was founded by two bartenders who bought an agave ranch in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Using the region’s volcanic-rich soils, Altos Plata is quickly gaining ground as one of the most outstanding tequilas in the country. The brand wanted to pay tribute to its Mexican origins by creating the perfect Paloma, one of Mexico’s most popular drinks. The cocktail is a fruity mix of lime and grapefruit, paired with an earthy tequila base. Add a grapefruit wedge as a garnish and you have a gorgeous cocktail perfect for a sunny afternoon!

Ingredients:

~2 parts Altos Plata

~ 2 parts fresh pink grapefruit juice

~ 1 part lemon juice

~ 1⁄2 part agave syrup

~ A pinch of salt

Directions:

~ Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake thoroughly.

~ Rim the glass with salt and smashed pink peppercorns, and garnish with a slice of red grapefruit.

Ski Slinger

If you’re a fan of deeper, heavier flavors, the Ski Slinger is a sure bet. Created by the famous W Aspen resort, the Ski Slinger combines sweet cassis, made from blackcurrants, with orgeat syrup, which is crafted from almonds, rose water, and orange flower. It’s then finished and married together with gin. The drink expertly combines sweet, floral, and earthy flavors, all in one beguiling cocktail. At the W, it’s topped off with a gorgeous crown of mint, blackberries, and raspberry. It’s the kind of cocktail you’ll want to show off before sipping.

Ingredients:

~ 1.5 oz Roku Gin

~ .75 oz Lejay Cassis

~ .25 oz Giffard Orgeat

~ .5 oz fresh lime juice

~ 1 oz pineapple juice

Directions:

~ Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and add ice.

~ Shake vigorously until the tin is frosted.

~ Strain into a highball glass over ice.

~Garnish with a mint crown, blackberries & raspberry on a skewer.

Taylor Bird Sazerac

While fruity cocktails are great, sometimes you need something stronger. Something steeped in history, mystery, and southern charm. New Orlean’s favorite cocktail, the Taylor Bird Sazerac, was invented in the Crescent City and encompasses all of NOLA’s jazzy nightlife in one small glass. The drink mixes absinthe, brandy, and whiskey with Peychaud’s Bitters, a Southern-made bitters that’s heavy on the anise and mint. It’s then finished off with Louisiana’s own Steen’s Cane Syrup, which has been around since 1910. This recipe comes from SoBou in New Orlean’s French Quarter. They’re dedicated to keeping this historic cocktail a part of New Orleans culture for generations to come.

Ingredients:

~ Absinthe

~ 1 oz. Brandy

~ 1 oz. Rye whiskey

~ 1 bar spoon Steen’s cane syrup

~ 2 dashes orange bitters

~ 4 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Directions:

~ Rinse a chilled rocks glass with absinthe to coat.

~ Stir the remaining ingredients in a mixing glass with cracked ice and strain into the rocks glass.

~ Garnish with a lemon twist after expressing its oils over the drink.

Remember to celebrate responsibly and to enjoy the special moments, big or small, that great cocktails can create!

You may also like: