Celebrate National Margarita Day with Puerto Vallarta’s Favorite Recipe

Each year February 22nd marks National Margarita Day, a celebration that normally welcomes the start of Spring Break season. However, with many people staying home this time around, the Marriott Resort in Puerto Vallarta has teamed up with Passport to bring you their signature margarita recipe. Now, everyone, from Alaska to New Zealand, can envision themselves on the beaches of Mexico as they sip this decadently superb cocktail.

Marriott’s margarita mixes tart citrus flavors with the subtle, floral sweetness of hibiscus flowers (also known as Jamaica flower) to create a drink that tastes like the beach in a glass. It’s sure to be the perfect escape for anyone eagerly awaiting better, warmer weather, as well as everyone who is missing vacationing at their favorite oceanside destinations.

INGREDIENTS:

~ 1 oz orange liqueur

~ 1 ½ oz White Casamagna Tequila

~ Dash of natural hibiscus syrup

~ 1 oz lime

~ Salt (and Chili Tajín, if you like a bit of spice)

~ Ice

~ Dehydrated lemon slice and fresh rosemary

PREPARATION:

1. First, rim the cocktail glass with salt and tajín chilis.

2. Then, place the ice, lemon juice, orange liqueur, white Tequila Casamagna, and natural hibiscus syrup into a cocktail shaker and shake for fifteen seconds.

3. Pour into the cocktail glass and garnish with the dehydrated lemon slice and rosemary.

4. OPTIONAL: Carefully char the dehydrated lemon and rosemary with a kitchen torch to release their exquisite aroma (You could also quickly char the garnishes on a grill before adding to your glass).

5. Relax and enjoy one of Mexico’s most-celebrated margaritas, cheers!

You May Also Enjoy