The “Mockarita” from Rancho La Puerta

by Keith langston

The property is known for its delicious and rejuvenating drink menu, and Scott D. from the resort's culinary team shares with us his recipe for a delicious citrus mocktail.

Photo courtesy of Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta is a gorgeous wellness resort located in the foothills outside of Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, not far from the US border. The resort offers classes in yoga, holistic therapies, local and organic meals, art classes, even workshops, all surrounded by miles of hiking trails and tranquil gardens.

La Cocina at Rancho La Puerta

The property is also known for its delicious and rejuvenating drink menu. Scott D., from the resort’s culinary team, shares with us his recipe for a delicious citrus mocktail. The drink combines a crisp balance of citrus and salt, guaranteed to quench your thirst and restore your electrolytes. The drink is a non-alcoholic version of a margarita, or as Scott calls it, a “mockarita.”

To make a 32 oz. pitcher:

INGREDIENTS

For the drink:

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup fresh lime juice

½ cup citrus syrup *recipe below

2 cups sparkling or tonic water

Orange, lemon and lime slices, to garnish

2 cups ice cubes

METHOD

  1. Combine all the drink ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Taste and add more citrus syrup to your desired sweetness.

** If desired, add 1 oz tequila and 1 ½ oz triple sec per glass to prepare a margarita.

CITRUS SYRUP INGREDIENTS

2 cups water

1 cup agave syrup

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup fresh lime juice

zest of 2 lemons

METHOD

  1. Combine the water, agave, and lemon zest in a pot. Simmer for 5 minutes and let it cool.
  2. Mix the syrup mixture with the fresh lemon and lime juice and reserve in an airtight container or mason jar.
    **Citrus syrup will keep for 1 week in the fridge or 1 month in the freezer. Do not freeze in a glass container as it may break.

To finish off the drink, garnish glasses with a salted rim and wheels of lemon and lime (and feel free to add a fresh flower!)

