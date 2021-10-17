Two Bags in One

Top Posts
Gulu Made is a brand that hand makes all its products in Gulu, Uganda. The company employs many women who learned to sew during the Ugandan Civil War, allowing them to earn an income and care for their families. Best of all, the bags are sturdy, attractive, and innovative. The Catalyst Pack is a great example of this. The bag can be carried as a tote, or worn as a backpack. It’s perfect for hopping on a flight or heading down to the beach. $149. www.gulumade.com

