Biodegradable, fair trade umbrella

An umbrella from Brelli combines a beautifully designed accessory with an eco-friendly production. Every umbrella is created by hand from biodegradable materials with fair trade practices and are designed to emit the smallest carbon footprint possible. These umbrella’s aren’t just beautiful though, they’re functional as well. The clear canopy provides 99% UVA/UVB protection from the sun, keeps you dry from the rain, and can withstand winds up to 40 mph. It is perfect to take along with you in any type of weather. $66-$115. www.thebrelli.com

