Bling To Go | Benevolence LA

Give the gift of chic organization with this sexy little box. The Velvet Square Jewelry Box with Zipper from Benevolence Los Angeles is the ideal solution for keeping your rings, necklaces, piercings, and other bling safe, organized, and tangle-free. Lightweight and clad in soft velvet, the box comes in nine colors, measures 3.75 inches square, and has several small compartments and one “secret” space behind its built-in compact mirror. Benevolence proudly donates a portion of all sales to charitable causes, including Water Mission, Zoe International, Hope International, and urgent relief organizations in Ukraine and Maui. Plus it’s one of Oprah’s favorite things—and you know she packs her jewelry smart. $20. benevolencela.com

