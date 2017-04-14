Top Posts
Destination Paradise Puerto Vallarta — Swimwear 2017

Join us in Puerto Vallarta, one of the world’s premier gay holiday destinations, for this year’s provocative swimwear photo shoot. When it comes to looking your best on the beach or by the pool, our sexy models will give you some (fashionable) ideas!



To watch our Behind The Scenes Video CLICK HERE.

The Models:

Mark Conte (Instagram: @thefakemarkconte)
Andrew Vecchio (Instagram: @andrewvecchio)

Photographer:

Ezequiel De La Rosa (Instagram: @ezequieldelarosa)

Stylist:

Ariel Rodriguez

Special Thanks to:

Mousai Pool Terrace www.hotelmousai.com
Casa Velas and Velas Beach Club www.hotelcasavelas.com
Cassandra Shaw www.cassandrashaw.com
La Leche www.lalecherestaurant.com
Mike’s Fishing Charter & Tours www.pvmikesfishing.com
Casa Pericos www.yelapacasa.com
El Arrayán www.elarrayan.com.mx/en
Café des Artistes www.cafedesartistes.com
Maia Restaurante www.facebook.com/maia-restaurante

Very Special Thank You to:

Nathalie Pilovetzky and Gustavo Rivas-Solis www.latitude-Intl.com

