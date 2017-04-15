Top Posts
Romance Defined… YOUR WINE COUNTRY WEDDING

Vintners Wedding

With the rolling, verdant hills of Sonoma as its backdrop, Vintners Inn is the ideal place for a picturesque, fairytale wine-country wedding.

PASSPORT Global Studio

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Sonoma County is a four-diamond luxury hotel gem where the plush rooms and gourmet delights are matched only
by the beauty of the Northern California landscape. Retreat into the heart of California wine country and embark on a romantic journey through 92 acres of lush vineyards and exquisitely groomed landscapes. With the rolling, verdant hills of Sonoma as its backdrop, Vintners Inn is the ideal place for a picturesque, fairytale wine-country wedding.

Vintners Wedding

Whether planning a grand wedding for a few hundred people or an intimate occasion for a select few, begin your lives together at Vintner’s romantic wine country property, the perfect setting to gather and celebrate. You and your guests will delight in the, stunning vineyard views, flawless lawns and flower gardens, and award-winning cuisine from the nationally-acclaimed John Ash &Co. restaurant.

Vintners Inn’s wedding specialist will guide you, from the wedding shower and rehearsal dinner to the ceremony and reception They will assist you to realize the wedding of your dreams, JUSt as you have envisioned it!

Vintners Wedding

Vintners Inn and John Ash &Co. are excellent choices to host your special day. Unique banquet menus reflect Executive Chef Thomas Schmidt’s passion for seasonal dishes creatively prepared and beautifully served Complement your food selections with wines from the extensive wine list and finish your meal with a customized wedding cake prepared especially for you by Vintners’ experienced bakery partners.

Plan your stunning wedding in Sonoma County and see more at wvwv.vintnersinn.com/weddings

0
