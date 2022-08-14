Able Carry is a new brand based in Hong Kong, one of the most dynamic and unique cities on the planet. From commuting via subway, to hopping on a ferry, hiking up lush mountainsides, spending the day at Disney, or heading out to the beach, a backpack designed to withstand Hong Kong is a backpack that can withstand anything. Able Carry infuses that belief into every product they make. Their Max Backpack comes complete with cushioned shoulder support, ventilated arm straps, water-resistant fabric, and enough pouches and pockets to keep your entire trip organized. Better yet, Able Carry is part of the 1% For the Planet initiative. $260. ablecarry.com

BACKPACKS TO THE MAX was last modified: by