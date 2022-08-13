BEACHWEAR TO PROTECT THE OCEANS

Fair Harbor is creating fun, preppy, and comfortable beachwear using their proprietary BeachKnit fabric. The fabric is comfy, stretchy, and moisture-wicking. Even cooler, it’s made from 90% recycled plastic bottles. Fair Harbor then weaves this fabric into an array of beach shorts of varying lengths, colors, and patterns, creating the perfect pair for everyone. Currently, Fair Harbor’s manufacturing process has upcycled more than 27 million plastic bottles. Starting at $64. fairharborclothing.com

