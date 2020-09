With many travelers heading outdoors, it’s more important than ever to have a sturdy and durable travel bag to hold your belongings. Filson’s travel packs are made with the adventurer in mind. Lightweight nylon is reinforced with rugged twill. The pack is tear-resistant, with a water-repellent bottom, ensuring your items will stay safe and dry no matter where your journey takes you. $55. Filson.com

Filson’s Travel Pack was last modified: by