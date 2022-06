Bote Board For people who love to paddle but don’t want to have a full-size kayak lying around the house, BOTE’s new Zeppelin Aero 10’ kayak is the perfect solution. Their inflatable kayak (that also doubles as a stand-up paddleboard) is lightweight, sturdy, and versatile, making it perfect for the adventurer who likes to pack light. Better yet, it comes with its own travel bag, making it an easy-to-carry accessory for any trip. $1,049. www.boteboard.com

