Top Posts
Home Destinations LGBTQ Pride Guide 2021

LGBTQ Pride Guide 2021

2021 Pride | LGBTQ Pride

Dates, lineups, and whether the event will be virtual or not are all critical decisions that every Pride organization is having to make.

This summer, many Pride events are returning to help the LGBTQ community celebrate. Some will be in-person, some will virtual, and many are still being developed. Naturally, with the ongoing pandemic, many cities are uncertain of the safest ways to hold their events. Dates, lineups, and whether the event will be virtual or not are all critical decisions that every Pride organization is having to make. Because of this, numerous cities around the world have yet to announce their official Pride plans. Therefore, Passport will be constantly updating our Pride Guide throughout the next month in order to ensure that it’s up-to-date and providing the most timely information possible. If your town or city is having a Pride event, please email editor@passportmagazine.com and we will add it to our Pride Guide.

USA

COUNTRYCITYSTATEDATESWEBSITE
USABirmingham, ALALSept. 25-26Birmingham Pride
USAFlagstaffAZTBAFlagstaff Pride
USAPhoenixAZNov. 6-7Phoenix Pride
USATusconAZTBATuscon Pride
USABig Bear, CACAAug. 19-22Big Bear Romp
USALos AngelesCAJune 11-13LA Pride
USAPalm SpringsCANov. 1-7Palm Springs Pride
USASan DiegoCAJuly 17-18San Diego Pride
USASan Jose, CACAAug. 28-29Silicon Valley Pride
USASan FranciscoCATBASan Francisco Pride
USAVenice Beach, CACAJune 4-6Venice Pride
USABoulderCOJune 7-13Out Boulder
USAColorado SpringsCOTBAColorado Springs Pride Fest
USADenverCOJune 26-27Denver Pride
USAMiddletown, CTCTJune 5Middletown Pride/a>
USAWashington, DCDCTBACapital Pride
USAWilmington/Newark, DEDEJune 4Delaware Pride
USAFort LauderdaleFLTBAPride Fort Lauderdale
USAKey WestFLJune 2-6Key West Pride
USAMiami, FLFLSept. 10-19Miami Beach Pride
USAMiami, FLFLOct. 1-15Miami Hispanic Pride
USAOrlando FLOctober 9Come Out With Pride Orlando
USAOrlando FLJune 3-7One Magical Weekend
USASt. PetersburgFLJune 1-3St Pete PrideFest
USATampaFLMay 22Tampa Pride
USADes MoinesIAJune 11-13Capital City Pride
USABoiseIDSept 10-12Boise PrideFest
USASpringfield, ILILMay 15Springfield Pride
USALexington, KYKYSept. 25Lexington Pride Festival
USALouisvilleKYOct. 8-9Louisville Pride
USABaton RougeLAJune 6-12Baton Rouge Pride
USANew OrleansLASept. 2-6Southern Decadence
USABostonMAJune 12Boston Pride
USAProvincetownMAJune 4-6Provincetown Pride
USAAnnapolisMDOct. 30Annapolis Pride
USABaltimoreMDTBABaltimore Pride
USADetroitMIJuly 23-25Detroit Pride

Pages: 1 2 3 4

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

popular dog breeds

American Kennel Club’s 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds and New Museum Exhibit

May 6, 2021

10 US Cities All Foodies Need to Visit

May 14, 2021

‘Pride Follies’ Variety Show Premieres in Key West on May 22

May 4, 2021
Rum's long history with pirates

Puerto Rico’s Sustainable Rum Culture

April 16, 2021
two men in drag

SAFE/HAVEN: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove

May 7, 2021

LGBTQ Travel Experts Reveal Their Dream Destinations for 2021

May 3, 2021

The Gay Polo League will be holding their annual tournament on March 27th

March 9, 2021