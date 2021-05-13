LGBTQ Pride Guide 2021

This summer, many Pride events are returning to help the LGBTQ community celebrate. Some will be in-person, some will virtual, and many are still being developed. Naturally, with the ongoing pandemic, many cities are uncertain of the safest ways to hold their events. Dates, lineups, and whether the event will be virtual or not are all critical decisions that every Pride organization is having to make. Because of this, numerous cities around the world have yet to announce their official Pride plans. Therefore, Passport will be constantly updating our Pride Guide throughout the next month in order to ensure that it’s up-to-date and providing the most timely information possible. If your town or city is having a Pride event, please email editor@passportmagazine.com and we will add it to our Pride Guide.
USA
|COUNTRY
|CITY
|STATE
|DATES
|WEBSITE
|USA
|Birmingham, AL
|AL
|Sept. 25-26
|Birmingham Pride
|USA
|Flagstaff
|AZ
|TBA
|Flagstaff Pride
|USA
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Nov. 6-7
|Phoenix Pride
|USA
|Tuscon
|AZ
|TBA
|Tuscon Pride
|USA
|Big Bear, CA
|CA
|Aug. 19-22
|Big Bear Romp
|USA
|Los Angeles
|CA
|June 11-13
|LA Pride
|USA
|Palm Springs
|CA
|Nov. 1-7
|Palm Springs Pride
|USA
|San Diego
|CA
|July 17-18
|San Diego Pride
|USA
|San Jose, CA
|CA
|Aug. 28-29
|Silicon Valley Pride
|USA
|San Francisco
|CA
|TBA
|San Francisco Pride
|USA
|Venice Beach, CA
|CA
|June 4-6
|Venice Pride
|USA
|Boulder
|CO
|June 7-13
|Out Boulder
|USA
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|TBA
|Colorado Springs Pride Fest
|USA
|Denver
|CO
|June 26-27
|Denver Pride
|USA
|Middletown, CT
|CT
|June 5
|Middletown Pride/a>
|USA
|Washington, DC
|DC
|TBA
|Capital Pride
|USA
|Wilmington/Newark, DE
|DE
|June 4
|Delaware Pride
|USA
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|TBA
|Pride Fort Lauderdale
|USA
|Key West
|FL
|June 2-6
|Key West Pride
|USA
|Miami, FL
|FL
|Sept. 10-19
|Miami Beach Pride
|USA
|Miami, FL
|FL
|Oct. 1-15
|Miami Hispanic Pride
|USA
|Orlando
|FL
|October 9
|Come Out With Pride Orlando
|USA
|Orlando
|FL
|June 3-7
|One Magical Weekend
|USA
|St. Petersburg
|FL
|June 1-3
|St Pete PrideFest
|USA
|Tampa
|FL
|May 22
|Tampa Pride
|USA
|Des Moines
|IA
|June 11-13
|Capital City Pride
|USA
|Boise
|ID
|Sept 10-12
|Boise PrideFest
|USA
|Springfield, IL
|IL
|May 15
|Springfield Pride
|USA
|Lexington, KY
|KY
|Sept. 25
|Lexington Pride Festival
|USA
|Louisville
|KY
|Oct. 8-9
|Louisville Pride
|USA
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|June 6-12
|Baton Rouge Pride
|USA
|New Orleans
|LA
|Sept. 2-6
|Southern Decadence
|USA
|Boston
|MA
|June 12
|Boston Pride
|USA
|Provincetown
|MA
|June 4-6
|Provincetown Pride
|USA
|Annapolis
|MD
|Oct. 30
|Annapolis Pride
|USA
|Baltimore
|MD
|TBA
|Baltimore Pride
|USA
|Detroit
|MI
|July 23-25
|Detroit Pride