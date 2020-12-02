ESCAPE PLAN: Stowe, Vermont

Everyone is looking to escape the madness that was 2020 and find somewhere to rejuvenate, reinvigorate, and restore. And few places fit the bill better than Vermont’s famous mountain town of Stowe. It’s a small, secluded little slice of paradise complete with historic buildings, stunning landscapes, and a deep-rooted culture that’s sure to warm your heart and calm your soul. If you’re looking for a magical getaway to one of New England’s most famous destinations, then this is your escape plan, plotting out the best things to eat, drink, do, and more…

EAT

When it’s time for your big dinner out, you need to visit the Cliff House, located at the top of Mount Mansfield. Diners will hop aboard a gondola at the base of the mountain and enjoy a breathtaking ride up to the restaurant. Cliff House offers fabulous, unparalleled views that’s sure to make each meal special. They serve Americana classics as well cocktails and fine wines. They also hold a unique dinner series throughout the ski season. On select nights, guests can visit for a chef-constructed menu with themes like, “Winter in New England”, “A Tour of Spain”, and even a very special Valentine’s Day night out (it could be the perfect spot to propose?)

For those with a sweet tooth, a visit to Stowe Bee Bakery and Café is a must. The bakery not only churns out delicious drinks like hot apple cider and Belgian style hot cocoa, but they’re also whipping up freshly baked treats like cupcakes and brownies every day. But the bakery’s real treasure is their eclairs, which come in delicious, warming flavors like chocolate hazelnut, caramel, coffee, and more!

SLEEP

For those looking to ski, you can’t beat The Lodge at Spruce Peak, which is located at the base of the ski hills. Designed in the mountain lodge style, the resort is absolutely stunning with wood beams, roaring fireplaces, balconies, and large windows giving you unparalleled views of the mountains.

For those looking to splurge, the lodge also has top-floor penthouses, which, along with all the extra space, comes with a private concierge, dedicated check-in, and daily breakfast. For those looking for a more intimate stay, the Topnotch Resort is a great option, filled with modern stylings, amenities galore, and a laidback, secluded atmosphere.

DO

One of the biggest draws to Stowe is obviously the mountains, like Stowe Mountain Resort, which are perfect for skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and mountain biking in the warmer months. But another must-do activity in Vermont is a visit to a “sugar house”, which is where they make maple syrup. The state is known around the world for their syrup, and it’s a must-grab souvenir for any visitor.

Places like the Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm gives tours, allowing visitors to hike the maple forests and even get an in-depth look inside the sugar house to see the syrup-making process. Afterward, you can buy bottled syrup, maple candy, and even maple sugar.

DRINK

The Trapp Family Lodge is steeped with history. It was founded by the von Trapp family (who were made famous by The Sound of Music) after their escape from Europe during World War II. The lodge’s motto is “A little of Austria…a lot of Vermont”, and some of the Austrian heritage they brought with them lives on in the lodge’s very own brewery, the von Trapp Brewing Bierhall.

Even more impressive is that seven of their beers have won awards for taste and quality. For those looking to have an authentic snack, the brewery also serves delights like Bavarian pretzels, apfelstrudel, and much more.

UNWIND

If you’re in need of some pampering and self-care, it’s time to head over to The Spa at Stoweflake resort. The destination spa is world-renowned for its unique touches and local influences. Their Vermont Maple Treatment involves a full-body rub with a maple scrub, followed by hydrating body butter, and the Green Mountain Coffee Treatment uses Dead Sea mud and coffee oil (which is known to be a great exfoliant), and that’s just the start…

The real star of the spa is the 12-foot waterfall in their Bingham Hydrotherapy Waterfalls and Hungarian Mineral Soaking Pool. Let the falling water act as a natural massager as you get lost in mountain views outside your window.

Another perfect way to unwind is to walk Stowe’s historic downtown. The quaint main street is filled with local shops, artisans, and tradition, like Shaw’s General Store, which has been family-owned for over 125 years.

For more information on Stowe, Vermont, visit their website.

