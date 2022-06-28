Top Posts
Dreamscape: St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

St Regis Punta Mita Beach

PUNTA MITA

NAYARIT, MEXICO
Located on the westernmost tip of Punta Mita, jutting out into the Pacific Ocean, sits the gorgeous St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. Visitors can enjoy beachfront rooms, suites, and villas, some of which even come with their own private whirlpool and plunge pool. The St. Regis also has two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses, totaling 36 holes, and they’ve been regarded as two of the best in all of Mexico. Daily activities also include swimming in the ocean or lounging by one of the many pools. And no visit would be complete without an opulent treatment at the Reméde Spa. The resort also boasts four dining options, ranging from the casual Mita Mary Boat Bar and Bistro, which serves food truck-inspired dishes right on the beach, to the Sea Breeze Restaurant and Bar, which serves Latin American dishes using fresh, local ingredients as well
as high quality meats and seafood, like fresh catch-of-the-day and Angus beef. The Punta Mita Resort also offers all the luxuries and traditions the St. Regis brand is known, including a sumptuous afternoon tea and the Friday night champagne sabering. Rates start at $999 per night. www.marriott.com

