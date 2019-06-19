Top Posts
DreamScape: Post Ranch Inn. Big Sur, California

High atop the cliffs of Big Sur, 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean, the romantic Post Ranch Inn has 40 architecturally innovative guest rooms and suites placed along a ridge that parallels the Pacific Ocean. Each guest accommodation offers a unique, luxurious experience with views of either the ocean or mountain scenery. Room designs use earth tones with an emphasis on natural and sustainable materials, with custom furniture and rugs, hand-woven by indigenous weavers. Spend the day at two therapeutically heated basking pools, each with an infinity edge overlooking the ocean, or enjoying holistic treatments like the famous Shaman Journey session at the spa. Afterwards, dine at Sierra Mar Restaurant under the helm of Executive Head Chef Elizabeth Murray who presents guests with an unconventional fine dining experience, showcasing unique and inquisitive food creations. Rates from $1,175. 47900 Highway 1, Big Sur, CA. Tel: 831-667-2200. www.postranchinn.com

